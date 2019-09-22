KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Sandy Moore


1948 - 2019
Sandy Moore Obituary

Sandy Moore, age 71, of Albion, Indiana died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Moore was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on May 6, 1948, to Harry and Pauline (Pickard) Cogan. Sandy graduated in 1967 from Glen Lake Community High School in Empire, Michigan and entered into the United States Army where she honorably served her country from 1967-69. She married Richard Arlen "Dick" Moore in Columbia City, Indiana on April 28, 1972. Sandy was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Albion, American Legion Post No. 246, Albion, and she was a charter member of the Arlington Cemetery Women's Army Corps Memorial. She was employed with West Tech in Ligonier, Central Noble School as a cook and crossing guard, The Friendly Inn and the Town of Albion.

Survivors include her husband, Richard "Dick" Moore of Albion; sons Paul Aubrey Causey of Fort Wayne and Chad Arlen Moore of Albion; three grandsons, Jordan Wildman and his fiancé, Ruby Dezaldo both of Fort Wayne, Devon Moore and Brett Moore of Garrett and Brailey Arlen Moore of Albion; her mother, Pauline Cogan of Avilla; sister Marilyn and Bill Krock of Avilla; and sister-in-law, Sandy Cogan of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Cogan and her brother, Jack Cogan.

Gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville from 2-3 p.m. with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Indiana. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 22, 2019
