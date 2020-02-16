KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map

Sara Elliott


1942 - 2020
Sara Elliott Obituary

Sara Elliott

ROME CITY - Sara J. Elliott, 77, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Elkhart, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1942, in Delphi, Indiana, to Harold and Helen (McDowell) Vaughan.

On July 2, 1965, in Muncie, Indiana, she married S. Rex Elliott. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2003.

She retired as an administrative assistant for Frick Services in Wawaka.

Mrs. Elliott was a member of the Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary and Kendallville Post 2749 Auxiliary.

Surviving are a son, Kirk (Jennifer) Elliott, of Elkhart; a daughter, Susan (Daniel) Bentz, of Guyton, Georgia; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William Vaughan.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.

Burial will be at Morning Heights Cemetery in Delphi on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be made to Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 East 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 16, 2020
