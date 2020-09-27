1/
Sarah Yoder
1994 - 2020
LAGRANGE - Sarah Jean Yoder, 26, of LaGrange died at 8:22 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, after a nine-month battle with cancer.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1994, in Goshen to Omer and Roseanna (Yoder) Troyer.

On Aug. 6, 2015, in LaGrange she married Ervin Yoder and he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are a daughter, Kaitlyn Rose Yoder, at home; two sons, Isaiah Edward Yoder and Curtis Dale Yoder, both at home; three sisters, Angela Kay (Larry) Troyer of Holmesville, Ohio, Jennifer Renae Troyer, at home, and Regina Fern Troyer, at home; four brothers, Thomas Lee Troyer of Arthur, Illinois, Merle Jay Troyer, Aaron Jon Troyer and Ervin Ray Troyer, all at home; a niece; grandparents Sam and Leanna Troyer of LaGrange and Clara Yoder of Shipshewana; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Merle Yoder.

She was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Calling will be all day today at the Omer Troyer residence, 0500 E. 100 S., LaGrange.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the same residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen Miller and the home ministers.

Burial will be in Beechy Cemetery, LaGrange.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Omer Troyer residence
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
