FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Scot M. Geiger, 58, of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio, while visiting family.

He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 21, 1962, to Pete and Donita (Swoverland) Geiger. His mother preceded him in death.

He spent his formative years in Churubusco and Fort Wayne, Indiana, graduating from Snider High School in 1981. He moved to Alaska, following high school and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

Scot was married to Amy Reed in Fairbanks, Alaska. The couple made their home in Fairbanks.

He worked in the oil refinery business, testing jet fuel. He loved to fish and hunt and spend time with his wife and children.

Scot is survived by his wife, Amy Geiger; his son, Atticus (Sara) Geiger; his daughter, Rio Geiger; his father, Pete (Chris) Geiger; his four sisters, Tracy Geiger, Whitney (Dan) Springob, April (Bronn) Pfeiffer and Rayleen Geiger; and a brother, Joe (Patty) Moore.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donita Geiger.

Celebration of life services will be held later in Alaska.

An online note may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.