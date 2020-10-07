1/1
Scot Geiger
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Scot M. Geiger, 58, of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio, while visiting family.

He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 21, 1962, to Pete and Donita (Swoverland) Geiger. His mother preceded him in death.

He spent his formative years in Churubusco and Fort Wayne, Indiana, graduating from Snider High School in 1981. He moved to Alaska, following high school and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

Scot was married to Amy Reed in Fairbanks, Alaska. The couple made their home in Fairbanks.

He worked in the oil refinery business, testing jet fuel. He loved to fish and hunt and spend time with his wife and children.

Scot is survived by his wife, Amy Geiger; his son, Atticus (Sara) Geiger; his daughter, Rio Geiger; his father, Pete (Chris) Geiger; his four sisters, Tracy Geiger, Whitney (Dan) Springob, April (Bronn) Pfeiffer and Rayleen Geiger; and a brother, Joe (Patty) Moore.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donita Geiger.

Celebration of life services will be held later in Alaska.

An online note may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved