AUBURN - Scott D. "Scooter" Boger, 50, of Auburn, died Saturday Nov. 27, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. Scott was born Sept. 10, 1970 in Auburn and was a 1989 graduate of DeKalb High School.

Scott had worked at Air Way Manufacturing. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed the Fort Wayne Komets, fishing, WWE wrestling, cookouts and spending time with his family and friends.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Ashley Boger of Auburn; mother, Donna Boger of Auburn; sister, Dawn Boger of Auburn; niece, Krystle Cook; nephews, Aaron Boger and Hunter Boger; great nephews, Dylan Cook, Gage Miller and Asher Cook; lifetime family friend, Valita Carpenter; and ex-wife, Heidi Stahl of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Boger; sister, Kellie Boger; and a nephew, Tyler Boger.

A funeral service for Scott will be held 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. Rick Williams will be officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boger family. Burial will be held in Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 1, 2020.
