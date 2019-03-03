KPCNews Obituaries
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster
Scott Forker


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Forker Obituary

BROWNSBURG - Scott Douglas Forker, age 50, died Feb. 22, 2019, as a result of a severe brain injury received in a fall at his home in the Brownsburg area of Indianapolis.

Scott was born in Northeastern Indiana and grew up in Indianapolis. He graduated from Ben Davis High School, earned a National Certification in Real Estate Appraising and was a Navy veteran.

Scott was a divorced single man who had a passion for music and played the electric bass guitar. He had worked as a residential property appraiser in California and was currently employed by O'Reilly Auto Parts in Indianapolis. He is survived by his son, Alaric, Indianapolis; as well as his mother, Janice Gunn, Plainfield; and his father, Douglas Forker, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Kendallville.

There will be no funeral services, but a Celebration of Life memorial is being planned for the summer. Scott's lasting legacy will be the many Hoosiers that benefit from his organ and tissue donation to the Indiana Donor Network.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 3, 2019
