Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
1983 - 2020
Scott Laymon Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Scott Anthony Laymon, 36, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Scott was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 11, 1983, to Robert Martin Laymon and Shelia Kay (Bowman) Laymon. His father preceded him in death in 2011.

He married Amber Lee Arquette on May 24, 2003 in Ashley, Indiana.

Survivors include his wife, Amber Laymon of Kendallville; mother, Shelia Laymonm of Kendallville; daughters, Abigail Laymon, of Kendallville, Amillia Laymon, of Kendallville, and Hailie Laymon, of Kendallville; sons, Dakota Kline, of Butler, and Nicholas Laymon, of Kendallville; maternal grandfather, Delbert Bowman Jr., of Hudson; paternal grandmother, Irene Denney, of Kendallville; brother, Joshua and Robin Laymon, of Hudson; and sisters, Jessica and Matthew Smith, of Kendallville, and Laura and Jeremey Herr, of Avilla.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; grandmother, Gloria Bowman; and grandfather, Richard Laymon.

Visitation and funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with the funeral service at 6 p.m.

Pastor Robert Boston will officiate the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County 4-H Dog Club.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 25, 2020
