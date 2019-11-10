KPCNews Obituaries
GARRETT - Scott William Newman, 54 of Garrett died Friday November 8, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Defiance, Ohio on March 19, 1965 to William M. and Jane C. Newman. His father survives in Elkhart. His mother preceded him in death.

Scott married Melinda Norden on December 2, 1989 in Kendallville and she survives.

Also surviving is his sister and brother, Lisa Newman of Fort Wayne and Cliff (Sue) Newman of Jefferson City, Tennessee; brothers and sisters in law, Mike (Joan) Nordon of Avilla, Jeff Norden of LaOtto and Jennifer (Tony) Rogness of Dearborn, Michigan.

Scott worked at Dow Corning in Kendallville for 30 years before his retirement in 2018.

He served as a Board Member of CASA of Northeast Indiana.

The family will hold a Memorial Gathering on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Ind.

A private family burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorials can be given in Scott's name to CASA of Northeast Indiana.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 10, 2019
