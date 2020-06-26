Seth Hansen
AUBURN - Seth Corey Hansen, 22, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1997, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His mother is Nicole Hansen, of Auburn, and his father and stepmother are Eric and Susan Hansen, of Wolcottville.

Seth had a great love for sports, animals and especially his family. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and playing with his dog Nala. He loved to make others smile and had a sarcastic wit about him. He was fiercely loyal to his friends and looked forward to social time. Spending time at Adams Lake and family outings were very important to him.

Besides his parents, Seth is survived by grandparents, Roger and Susan Souder, of Auburn and Ray Hansen, of Scottsdale, Arizona; a brother and two sisters, Reed Hansen, of Auburn, Jenni (Cody) Watkins, of Austin, Texas, and Megan Demske, of Roselle, Illinois; aunts and uncles, Andrea (Mark) Holmes, of Garner, North Carolina, Thad (Shanda) Souder, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Michal (Courtney) Souder, of Dayton, Ohio, Aubrey Sheetz, of San Diego, California, Lori (Dom) Romeo, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Linda (Tim McElwee) Hansen, of Wolcottville; and first cousins, Mariah Souder, Thaddeus Souder, Cole Souder, Alyssa Souder, Roman Souder, Jessica Romeo, Kristen Romeo and Derrick Smith.

He was preceded in death by grandmothers, Marsha Souder and Grace Hansen.

A private family funeral will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Public visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given in Seth's name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
