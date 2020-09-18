1/1
Sharon Beers
1939 - 2020
KIMMELL - Sharon Kay Beers, age 81, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 2:38 pm.

She was born on July 21, 1939, the daughter of Burlyn and Gladys (Prentice) Conkling in Kimmell, Indiana.

On March 14, 1957, she married her childhood sweetheart, Alan Beers.

Sharon was a lifetime resident of Kimmell and was born on the same property where she passed away.

She graduated from Cromwell High School in 1957, and started her work life as a farmer's wife and a homemaker. She worked outside the home at Stover's and Dairy Point in Ligonier, Bornman Insurance in Crowmell, and Reimer's Ice in Syracuse. Sharon retired from West Noble High School after nearly 30 years of service.

She was an amazing woman of faith, and a great listener who always gave trustworthy counsel.

Sharon had attended Stone's Hill Community Church since 1983, and taught Sunday school for many years.

She was always active, coached gymnastics, and sang southern gospel in a local trio. She loved being involved in her grandchildren's activities and was always there to support them. Sharon enjoyed traveling, knitting and never went anywhere without a book.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alan Beers, of Kimmell, Indiana; four children, Clifford (Candy) Beers, of Goshen, Indiana, Ricky (Anna) Beers, of Cromwell, Indiana, Kimberly (Blaine) Baker, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Ryan Beers, of Cromwell, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn (Dick) Adair, of Cromwell, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a nephew, Michael Adair.

Everyone is invited to attend the graveside service that will be held at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Angel Corps of Auburn and Hospice of Goshen.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Goshen Home Health Care and Hospice, 1701 S. Main St., Goshen, IN 46526 or Stone's Hill Community Church for the food bank, 151 W. Stone's Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sparta Cemetery
