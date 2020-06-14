KENDALLVILLE - Sharon L. Butler, 88, of Kendallville died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.

She was born May 6, 1932, in Garrett to Alfred N. and Ardella (Diederich) Rahrig.

On May 25, 1957, in Garrett she married Floyd A. Butler. He preceded her in death on October 29, 2018.

She had worked as a secretary at I&M Electric Company and retired from Eaton Corporation in Kendallville.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.

Sharon enjoyed scrapbooking, traveling, listening to all kinds of music, being outdoors, and tending to her flowers. Her greatest enjoyment in life was being a Grandma and attending all of their school and special events.

Surviving are a daughter, Nancy (Joe) Taylor of Kendallville; two sons, Jeffrey B. (Kathlene) Butler of Kendallville and Scott (Carla) Butler of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Aaron) Meyer of Dickinson, North Dakota, Ben (Kelcie) Taylor of Avilla, Sam Taylor of Indianapolis, Kyle (Oakleigh Collier) Butler of Indianapolis, Damon Butler of Kendallville, Lauren (Grey Fox) Butler of Denver, Colorado, and Megan Butler of Kendallville; three great-grandchildren, Lyric Alyse Meyer, Archer Flynn Meyer, and Elliott Rose Taylor; and two brothers, Jack (Alice) Rahrig of Turkey Lake, Hudson and Jim (Judy) Rahrig of Garrett.

She was also preceded in death by two half-sisters, Treva Lovette and Kate Burtch.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 301 South Oak Street, Kendallville with Rev. Philip Rigdon of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville officiating. Masks are recommended, but not mandatory.

Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church.

Honorary pallbearer is Aaron Meyer. Active pallbearers are Ben Taylor, Sam Taylor, Kyle Butler, Damon Butler, and Grey Fox.

Visitation is Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the church, following social distancing practices.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.