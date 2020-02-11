|
KENDALLVILLE - Sharon Marie (Castle) Cheek, 53, of Kendallville, formerly of Port Lavaca, Texas, lost her battle with cancer and entered into her heavenly home Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her mother's home with her family surrounding her.
She was born April 15, 1966, in LaGrange to Carl and Wilma (Slone) Castle.
She grew up in Wolcottville and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1984. She had lived in Port Lavaca, Texas, for the last 23 years and just moved back to Indiana three weeks ago.
Surviving are a son, Michael Cheek; three daughters, Danyiel (David) Lower, Sarah (Dismas) Maseda, and Angeline; ex-husband, Wade Cheek; and grandson, Luke all of Texas; her mother, Wilma Blankenship of Kendallville; a brother, Ben (Linda) Castle of Rome City; two sisters, Lisa Castle of Kendallville and Charmin (Rob) Baxter of Kendallville; stepbrother, Travis (Vivian) Blankenship of Rome City; five nephews, Ryan (Mandy) Castle, Shane (Libby) Honaker, Jr., Cory (Bethany) Honaker, Dakota (Christy) Hicks, and Alex Padilla; five nieces, Holly Castle, Amanda (Jeremy) Lower, Crystal (Greg) Criswell, Kiarah (Ashlee) Baxter, and Hannah Baxter; numerous great nieces and nephews, aunts, and uncles, and two aunts that were very special to her, Faye Godsey and Kathy Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Castle; stepfathers, Monroe Hicks and Ricky Blankenship; sister, Tracy Hicks; and grandparents, Oscar and Winona Slone and Benjamin and Zona Castle.
Sharon loved her family very much and had a strong faith in God. She loved going to church, dancing, and walking on the beach.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville with Pastor Mel Heiniger of Green Chapel Church officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Township Cemetery near Rome City.
Honorary pallbearers are Rob Marquis, Jeremy Fuller, and Ryan Castle. Active pallbearers are Ben Castle, Michael Cheek, Dismas Maseda, Shane Honaker, Jr., Cory Honaker, and Alex Padilla.
Calling is Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to the family to help with funeral expenses.
