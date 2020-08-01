AUBURN - Sharon M. Coleman, 72, of Auburn, Indiana, died surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Sharon was born on Nov. 12, 1947, in Auburn.

Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Auburn High School and enjoyed wintering in Florida, and spending time with her family.

Sharon had worked at County Line Cheese and also at Electric Motors in Garrett.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years, Randy Coleman, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Paul Dapp, of Garrett; her father, Gale Wirts, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Tyler Coleman, of Garrett, Noah Dapp, of Garrett, Kara Coleman, of Michigan, Evan Dapp, of Garrett and Marissa Rowe, of Wisconsin; two great-grandchildren, Emma Coleman, of Oklahoma, and Victor Coleman, of Huntington.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Coleman; and her mother, Joyce Wirts.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Per the state mandate, face masks will be required.

A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Martin's Healthcare, DeKalb Humane Society or Excelsior Arts Academy.

