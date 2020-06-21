Sharon Emerick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon Emerick

HUDSON - Sharon L. Emerick, 77, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born to Earl J. and Florence C. McInturf on November 12, 1942, in Hudson.

On November 6, 1971, she married Jimmy P. Emerick in Clintwood, Virginia. Jimmy preceded her in death on November 29, 2015.

Sharon worked at Starcraft RV in Emma for many years. She also worked at Hudson Industries, in Hudson, and Lime-O-Sol in Ashley, where she retired.

Sharon enjoyed going to garage sales, playing Bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter Dawn Emerick of Fremont, and her son and daughter-in-law Stewart and Chrissy Emerick, of Fremont. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jesse and Heather Emerick, Kyle Emerick, Christofer Emerick, and Tyler Emerick all of Angola, Autumn Emerick, Jacob Pelfrey, Craig Rose and Jimmy Evans of Fremont, two great-grandchildren Lindsay Emerick and Hudson Emerick of Angola, and two sisters, Betty Maloney of Kimmell, and Ruth (Charlie) Martin of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, Ralph McInturf, Dale McInturf, Lee Mcinturf, and Ward McInturf and three sisters, Laura Riley, Barbara Slayton, and Ellen Emerick.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Circle Cemetery, Hudson. Visitation is Tuesday, June 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street. Hudson.

Preferred memorials may be made to the family. Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved