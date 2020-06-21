Sharon Emerick

HUDSON - Sharon L. Emerick, 77, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born to Earl J. and Florence C. McInturf on November 12, 1942, in Hudson.

On November 6, 1971, she married Jimmy P. Emerick in Clintwood, Virginia. Jimmy preceded her in death on November 29, 2015.

Sharon worked at Starcraft RV in Emma for many years. She also worked at Hudson Industries, in Hudson, and Lime-O-Sol in Ashley, where she retired.

Sharon enjoyed going to garage sales, playing Bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter Dawn Emerick of Fremont, and her son and daughter-in-law Stewart and Chrissy Emerick, of Fremont. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jesse and Heather Emerick, Kyle Emerick, Christofer Emerick, and Tyler Emerick all of Angola, Autumn Emerick, Jacob Pelfrey, Craig Rose and Jimmy Evans of Fremont, two great-grandchildren Lindsay Emerick and Hudson Emerick of Angola, and two sisters, Betty Maloney of Kimmell, and Ruth (Charlie) Martin of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, Ralph McInturf, Dale McInturf, Lee Mcinturf, and Ward McInturf and three sisters, Laura Riley, Barbara Slayton, and Ellen Emerick.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Circle Cemetery, Hudson. Visitation is Tuesday, June 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street. Hudson.

Preferred memorials may be made to the family. Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com