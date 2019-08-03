KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton Wesleyan Church
4011 Terry Lake Est
Hamilton, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton Wesleyan Church
4011 Terry Lake Est.
Hamilton, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Enfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Enfield


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Enfield Obituary

ANGOLA - Sharon M. Enfield, 77, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on March 5, 1942, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Cyrus and Florence (Gannon) Forker. She married Marvin W. Enfield on June 17, 1961.

Sharon was a life-long farmer.

Surviving are her daughters, Karen (Mark) Grime, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Janis Iherue, of Elkhart, Indiana; son, Richard (Lori) Enfield, of Hamilton, Indiana; and brother, Mike (Sheila) Forker, of LaFayette, Georgia. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin W. Enfield on Jan. 4, 2019; brother, Paul Forker; and sister, Shirley Lawrence.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Hamilton Wesleyan Church, 4011 Terry Lake Est., Hamilton, IN 46742.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the Alzheimer's Unit or to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now