|
ANGOLA - Sharon M. Enfield, 77, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on March 5, 1942, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Cyrus and Florence (Gannon) Forker. She married Marvin W. Enfield on June 17, 1961.
Sharon was a life-long farmer.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen (Mark) Grime, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Janis Iherue, of Elkhart, Indiana; son, Richard (Lori) Enfield, of Hamilton, Indiana; and brother, Mike (Sheila) Forker, of LaFayette, Georgia. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin W. Enfield on Jan. 4, 2019; brother, Paul Forker; and sister, Shirley Lawrence.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Hamilton Wesleyan Church, 4011 Terry Lake Est., Hamilton, IN 46742.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the Alzheimer's Unit or to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.