Sharon Fulk
1943 - 2020
ALBION - Sharon R. Fulk, 77, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 6, 1943, to Kenneth and Melamine (Boyle) Amstutz Sr. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Avilla High School in Avilla, Indiana.

Sharon was married to Kenneth Fulk. He preceded her in death on June, 22, 1995.

She was a homemaker.

Sharon is survived by her sons, Kenneth E. Fulk Jr., and Chad Fulk; brothers, Kenneth (Karen) Amstutz, Richard Amstutz and Michael (Linda) Amstutz; sister, Mona (Barry) Ruble; and grandchildren, Joseph, Brittany, Jessica, Adam and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Kreiger; sisters, Carolyn Keith and Shirley Cory; and grandchild, Randall Fulk.

The family will be having private services.

Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Arrangements by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
