ALBION - Sharon R. Fulk, 77, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 6, 1943, to Kenneth and Melamine (Boyle) Amstutz Sr. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Avilla High School in Avilla, Indiana.

Sharon was married to Kenneth Fulk. He preceded her in death on June, 22, 1995.

She was a homemaker.

Sharon is survived by her sons, Kenneth E. Fulk Jr., and Chad Fulk; brothers, Kenneth (Karen) Amstutz, Richard Amstutz and Michael (Linda) Amstutz; sister, Mona (Barry) Ruble; and grandchildren, Joseph, Brittany, Jessica, Adam and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Kreiger; sisters, Carolyn Keith and Shirley Cory; and grandchild, Randall Fulk.

The family will be having private services.

Arrangements by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.