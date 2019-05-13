KPCNews Obituaries
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
(419) 272-2421
Sharon Gearhart Obituary
ASHLEY - Sharon Kaye Gearhart, age 77, passed away at 5:47 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, in her home in Ashley, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness.
Ms. Gearhart was a graduate of Angola High School and had previously been employed at New Horizon Bakery in Fremont. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, raising flowers and racing.
Sharon Kaye Gearhart was born Aug. 21, 1941, in Angola, the daughter of Edsel J. and Margaret N. (Ricketts) Musser.
Survivors include two sons, Raymond "John" (Tracy) Gearhart, of Angola, and Todd A. (Angela) Gearhart, of Montpelier, Ohio; one daughter, Christina A. (Mike) Gearhart-German, of Bristol; three grandchildren, R.J., Megan, and Taylor; three great-grandchildren; many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Musser, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Douglas Musser, of Angola; and one sister, Beverly (Gene) McGrew, of Ashley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Vonda Landis.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Edon Cemetery, Edon, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to Heartland Hospice.
Krill Funeral Service of Edon, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in KPCNews from May 13 to May 14, 2019
