FORT WAYNE - Sharon Lee Harris, 81, long-time resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital Fort Wayne.

Born on June 4, 1939, in Decatur, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Lores and Margaret (Kern) Michaud.

She married Dr. James Harris on June 15, 1963, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2018.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University and her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University.

Sharon taught school in her early years at New Haven Elementary School, Village Woods Elementary and Chapelwood School in Indianapolis.

After raising her family, Sharon taught at J.E. Ober Elementary School for 14 years, retiring in 2003.

She was a charter member of Covenant United Methodist Church, the president of the United Methodist Women's Group, Parkview Medical Auxiliary, Allen County Medical Alliance and the P.E.O. Philanthropic Organization, where she also served as president.

Sharon loved IU Basketball, playing bridge, spending time with her family at Coldwater Lake and dining out with her friends.

Surviving are daughters, Amy H. (Mark) Welker and Jill H. (Jeff) Schwarz; daughter-in-law, Susan Harris; grandchildren, Elaina, Gretchen and Alec Harris, Madison and Andrew Schwarz, and Mia and Mack Welker.

Her son Brent A. Harris preceded Sharon in death on Nov. 17, 2019.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Covenant United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service, at 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with Pastor Karen Koelsch officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turnstone Center for Adults and Children with Disabilities or United Methodist Church of the Covenant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. DuPont Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombands.com