1/1
Sharon Harris
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FORT WAYNE - Sharon Lee Harris, 81, long-time resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital Fort Wayne.

Born on June 4, 1939, in Decatur, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Lores and Margaret (Kern) Michaud.

She married Dr. James Harris on June 15, 1963, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2018.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University and her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University.

Sharon taught school in her early years at New Haven Elementary School, Village Woods Elementary and Chapelwood School in Indianapolis.

After raising her family, Sharon taught at J.E. Ober Elementary School for 14 years, retiring in 2003.

She was a charter member of Covenant United Methodist Church, the president of the United Methodist Women's Group, Parkview Medical Auxiliary, Allen County Medical Alliance and the P.E.O. Philanthropic Organization, where she also served as president.

Sharon loved IU Basketball, playing bridge, spending time with her family at Coldwater Lake and dining out with her friends.

Surviving are daughters, Amy H. (Mark) Welker and Jill H. (Jeff) Schwarz; daughter-in-law, Susan Harris; grandchildren, Elaina, Gretchen and Alec Harris, Madison and Andrew Schwarz, and Mia and Mack Welker.

Her son Brent A. Harris preceded Sharon in death on Nov. 17, 2019.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Covenant United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service, at 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with Pastor Karen Koelsch officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turnstone Center for Adults and Children with Disabilities or United Methodist Church of the Covenant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. DuPont Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombands.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
10:30 AM
10001 Coldwater Road
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Covenant United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley Pine Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved