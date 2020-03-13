|
AVILLA - Sharon Rose Laws, age 84, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.
Mrs. Laws was born in Avilla, Indiana, on July 23, 1935, to Godfrey Benedict Schlotter and Leah Lavern (Harriger) Schlotter. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Avilla High School in 1953, and was employed with Dana Corporation in Churubusco, for 30 years before retiring in 1997.
She married Charles "Chuck" Laws in 1991, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Avilla.
Her survivors include her husband, Chuck Laws, of Avilla; daughters, Nina and Mike Bennett, of Auburn, Catherine and Charles "Chuck" Inzer, of Avilla, and Robin and Dave Parker of Oregon; sons, Jason and Debbie Combs, of Fort Wayne, John and Christine Mory, of South Milford, and Randy and Deborah Laws, of Palmdale, California; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mae Schlotter, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Anthony Woodward; sisters, Rebecca Wert and Cheryl Miller; and brothers, Jed Schlotter, Robert Schlotter, and Richard Schlotter.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church in Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass.
Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home. Kendallville.