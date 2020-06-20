Sharon Snyder
1942 - 2020
LEO - Sharon R. Snyder, 77, of Leo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1942, in Auburn, to Charles A. and Marjorie I. (Furnish) Timmerman.

Sharon married Jerry L. Snyder on May 28, 1962, in Spencerville, Indiana, and he passed away on June 17, 1997.

Sharon worked for G.E. for one year before becoming a stay-at-home mother. During that 10 years, she also took care of her mother, Marjorie, for more than a year. Once her children were grown, she went to work at Cooper Standard for three years, Magnavox for five years, ITT for 12 years and was a Tupperware dealer for 20 years, retiring in 2004.

Sharon was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Spencerville.

She also was a member of the Rainbow Club in Spencerville and Cedar Canyon Fire Auxiliary in Leo.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Brent A. and Michelle Snyder, of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Susan I. and David Schweyer, of Leo; four grandchildren, Ryan A. Snyder, of Fort Wayne, Christopher L. Snyder, of Alaska, Jordan L. Miller of Leo, and Danielle L. Miller, of Oklahoma; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Victor E. and Loretta Timmerman, of Butler, and Howard R. Timmerman, of Spencerville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Eloise Fry, of Butler and Loree E. and Donald Baker, of Bremerton, Washington; three sisters-in-law, Bernice Timmerman, of Spencerville, Ann Timmerman, of Shelby, Ohio, and Lavelle Timmerman, of Auburn; three brothers-in-law, Jack Zimmerman, of Kingman, Arizona, Bob Melchi, of Spencerville, and Ron Zimmerman of Fort Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Louis L. Timmerman, James D. Timmerman, David L. Timmerman and Keith Timmerman; five sisters, Mozella (LeRoy) Edgar, Patricia Melchi, Anita (Wendell) Fry, Norma (Jack) Dickson, Shirley Zimmerman and Darlene J. Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Barbara Timmerman; and a brother-in-law, James Fry.

Services will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service on Tuesday.

Burial will take place at Leo Cemetery.

Visitation also will be from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Fire District.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 20, 2020.
