AUBURN - Sharon Sue Surface, 77, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

She was born March 1, 1942, in DeKalb County to the late Floyd and Mildred (Rohm) Keller. Sue was a graduate of Butler High School.

She married Jerry Surface on June 18, 1960, in Waterloo, and he survives.

Sue was a bus driver for the DeKalb Eastern School District for 22 years, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 202 Auxiliary of Butler.

Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Steven Westrick of Auburn, and Kristy and David Hornbacker of Spencerville; two grandchildren, Mindy (Brian Brown) Westrick Brown and Eric (Robert Stamper) Westrick; two great-grandchildren, Emerson Ann Brown and Elson Allen Brown; three foster great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Cummings of Huntertown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Floyd Keller Jr., LeRoy Keller, Leonard Keller, Harold Keller and Violet Provines.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St, Auburn, with the Rev. Robert Stamper officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

No visitation is planned.

Memorials may be directed to the or Riley Hospital for Children.

