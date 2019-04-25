KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Surface
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Surface

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Surface Obituary

AUBURN - Sharon Sue Surface, 77, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

She was born March 1, 1942, in DeKalb County to the late Floyd and Mildred (Rohm) Keller. Sue was a graduate of Butler High School.

She married Jerry Surface on June 18, 1960, in Waterloo, and he survives.

Sue was a bus driver for the DeKalb Eastern School District for 22 years, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 202 Auxiliary of Butler.

Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Steven Westrick of Auburn, and Kristy and David Hornbacker of Spencerville; two grandchildren, Mindy (Brian Brown) Westrick Brown and Eric (Robert Stamper) Westrick; two great-grandchildren, Emerson Ann Brown and Elson Allen Brown; three foster great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Cummings of Huntertown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Floyd Keller Jr., LeRoy Keller, Leonard Keller, Harold Keller and Violet Provines.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St, Auburn, with the Rev. Robert Stamper officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

No visitation is planned.

Memorials may be directed to the or Riley Hospital for Children.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now