LAGRANGE - Sharon Rose Warble, 86, of LaGrange, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Mrs. Warble was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Steuben County, to Ray and Mary (Jewell) McLain.

On Oct. 25, 1950, in Stroh, she married Maynard G. "Lefty" Warble; Lefty survives in LaGrange.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange and Steuben counties, she was a graduate of Salem Center School. Sharon was a homemaker and worked at Paramount Furniture Factory in Sturgis, Michigan. She loved to cook and bake and made some of the best pies.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Stan Schemahorn of LaGrange; two sons and three daughters-in-law, David and Marlene Warble of Sturgis, Michigan, Chris and Virginia Warble of LaGrange, and Lynn Warble of West Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marjorie Geark of LaGrange.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Warble was preceded in death by a son, Alan Ray Warble, in 1997; a granddaughter, Carrie Schemahorn in 2002; three sisters; and two brothers.

According to the family's wishes, cremation will take place. A private family burial of cremains will take place at a later date in Trinity Cemetery in Pleasant Lake.

Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is assisting the family with arrangements.

