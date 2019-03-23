KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Warble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Warble


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Warble Obituary

LAGRANGE - Sharon Rose Warble, 86, of LaGrange, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Mrs. Warble was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Steuben County, to Ray and Mary (Jewell) McLain.

On Oct. 25, 1950, in Stroh, she married Maynard G. "Lefty" Warble; Lefty survives in LaGrange.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange and Steuben counties, she was a graduate of Salem Center School. Sharon was a homemaker and worked at Paramount Furniture Factory in Sturgis, Michigan. She loved to cook and bake and made some of the best pies.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Stan Schemahorn of LaGrange; two sons and three daughters-in-law, David and Marlene Warble of Sturgis, Michigan, Chris and Virginia Warble of LaGrange, and Lynn Warble of West Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marjorie Geark of LaGrange.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Warble was preceded in death by a son, Alan Ray Warble, in 1997; a granddaughter, Carrie Schemahorn in 2002; three sisters; and two brothers.

According to the family's wishes, cremation will take place. A private family burial of cremains will take place at a later date in Trinity Cemetery in Pleasant Lake.

Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now