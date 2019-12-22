|
|
FORT WAYNE - Sharon J. Weller, 71, of Fort Wayne died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Fort Wayne.
She was born June 6, 1948, in Garrett to Miles and Helen "Louise" (Wilson) Weller.
Sharon was a Garrett High School graduate and worked as DeKalb Superior Court Reporter for 43 years before retiring in 2014.
She was a member of County Line Church of God and loved to cross stitch, read books and supporting and encouraging her nieces and nephews.
Surviving are a brother, Gregory J. Weller and his wife, Marcia, of Garrett, and a sister, Becky K. Schanke and her husband, Terry, of Panama City Beach Florida; nieces and nephews Shannon Kruse, Dane Kruse, Janelle Hall, Jamie Weller, Carolyn Moughler, Jared Weller and Nicole Schanke and several great nieces and nephews; and her stepmother, June Weller of Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Derald Kruse.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn. Calling is three hours prior to the service Monday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Sharon's name to the County Line Church of God, c/o Youth Mission Trips.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 22, 2019