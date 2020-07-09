HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Shawn Steven Asher, 41 years old, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Shawn was born on July 28, 1978, in Rome City, Indiana, to Steven Asher and Cindy (Minniear) Bell.

He was a 1997 graduate of East Noble High School.

On Feb. 24, 2007, he was united in marriage to Christy Snell, and she survives.

Shawn worked as a field supervisor for Environmental Management Specialists Inc., Huntertown, Indiana, for 19 years.

He was a member of the Hicksville Eagles. He also coached a local T-ball team. Shawn loved to golf, play softball, and ride his motorcycle.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Christy; three children, Damien Asher, Serena Snell and Libby Asher; mother, Cindy (Doug Cockerham) Bell; stepfather, Steve Bell; four sisters, Erin (Andrew) Paino, Jennifer (Doug) Davis, Melissa (Mike) Schneider and Jessica (Mel) Hamed; grandparents-in-law, Gloria Jasso and Chuck Howard.

Visitation for Shawn will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, OH 43526.

Those planning on attending the visitation are reminded to keep your visit brief so everyone can express their condolences. Masks are required.

Funeral services for Shawn will be held privately, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.