LIGONIER - Shawn E. Carter was born on March 25, 1964, to George A. and Sandra L. (DeGroff) Carter, in Columbia City, Indiana.

Shawn attended Kimmell, Cromwell and West Noble schools, graduating from West Noble High School in 1982. While in high school, Shawn was very active in sports, music and drama. He then attended Johnson College for a year before finishing up his Bachelor of Arts degree later with an online university. While at Johnson, he traveled in the singing group, Declaration.

In 1987, Shawn married Tina K. Thompson, of Wawaka, and shared two children with her, Anthony M. Carter (deceased) and Niqole R. Carter, of Albion, Indiana. During their marriage Shawn worked for a brief time as an EMT in Noble County, and then took a 20-year position working for the City of Ligonier (Indiana), in the water department. When he was given the opportunity to work as a contractor as a water purifier in Iraq, servicing the U.S. troops, Shawn took that opportunity, which lasted one year.

After his return to the States, he worked delivering vehicles for Elkhart County companies, until he started as a propane delivery driver for Amerigas in 2008.

Other activities that Shawn enjoyed through the years, were coaching and officiating for his children's sports activities, as well as for other surrounding schools, in both Noble and Elkhart counties. Shawn was also a pyrotechnician, and supervised and shot fireworks shows for Mad Bomber Productions. That activity was one of his favorites, and he couldn't wait for July to come around every year, so he could "blow things up".

In 2010, Shawn remarried after meeting Michelle (Holt) Carter, and they spent 10 adventurous years together. They were able to take vacations and spend time together, learning and laughing and experiencing new things. It was at the beginning of this adventure that he toured with The Harlem Globetrotters for a year.

When Shawn was made aware of the cancer in April of this year, he worked his hardest to fight it, using natural remedies, as well as chemotherapy and radiation. He, in fact, fought to the very end, a mark of a true Carter.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Michelle Carter, of Elkhart; daughter, Niqole Carter; and grandson, Kael Evans, of Albion, Indiana; as well as two sisters, Stephanie (Randy) Penwell, of Peterstown, West Virginia, and Kimberly (Terry) Johnson, of Columbia City, Indiana; two brothers, Scott A. Carter, of Syracuse, Indiana, and Kevin (Knitta) Carter, of Kendallville, Indiana; a step-brother-in-law, Larry Shively; and step-sister-in-law, Cathy Hartman. There are also numerous, beloved nephews and nieces, step-nieces and step-nephews, cousins, aunts and friends, who Shawn always held dear to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. Carter and Sandra (Carter) Hartman; his stepfather, Walter E. Hartman; stepsister, Sharon Shively; and stepbrother, Harold Hartman; and his son, Anthony M. Carter.

A memorial service will be held in Shawn's honor at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Randy Penwell will officiate.

Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmel, Indiana.

Family and friends will be received from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Shawn's family asks that you either make a donation to his GoFundMe for funeral expenses (gofundme.com/fejmca-shawn039s-medical-bills) or to the Goshen Cancer Fund (Goshen Center for Cancer Care, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen, IN, 46526).

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.