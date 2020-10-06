Sheila Lockwood

WATERLOO - Sheila D. Lockwood, 42, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Cleston "Ed" and Marla Rollins on Feb. 14, 1978.

She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1997.

Sheila married Troy Lockwood on Sept. 24, 2005, in Auburn, Indiana. He resides in Waterloo.

She worked for DeKalb Central Schools as a preschool teacher as well as served as a 4-H superintendent.

Sheila was an active member of Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Troy Lockwood; children, Brooke-destinee and Haiden Lockwood; parents, Cleston "Ed" and Marla Rollins; brother, Ben (Lisa) Rollins; and several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by a brother, David Rollins.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Ronald Stambaugh officiating.

Calling is on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from noon to 5 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna, Indiana.

Memorials may be given in Sheila's name to the family c/o Troy Lockwood.

Due to the state mandate, masks are required at the funeral home.