COLDWATER, Mich. - Shelba Jean Buehrer, 82, went home to be with her family in heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was residing at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation, Angola, Indiana, at the time of her death.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, with the Rev. Norm Fuller from Fairview Missionary Church officiating.
Private entombment will take place at Bronson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m., at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Shelba was born on Nov. 11, 1937, in Quincy, Michigan, to Elmer B. and Cora M. (Foreman) Lampman. They preceded her in death.
She was a lifelong resident of Branch County and a proud 1957 graduate of Coldwater High School.
She married James D. Buehrer on June 23, 1962, at First Baptist Church in Coldwater.
He preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2018.
She worked at the former Harry's Ice Cream in Coldwater, and various local retail stores.
Shelba enjoyed traveling, music, reading, genealogy, teddy bears, flowers, trees and birds. Her yard and gardens at her home on Lindley Road are some of the most beautiful in the county.
Most of all, she loved her family. She was a loving wife, a devoted mom, who was very proud of her children, and was always there for her brothers and sisters. Shelba was thoughtful, kind, gentle and caring, and will be missed dearly.
Shelba is survived by her children, Debra (Dennis) Buehrer-Shaffer, of Bronson, David (Jennifer) Buehrer, of Ypsilanti, and Daniel (Melody) Buehrer, of Angola, Indiana; her grandchildren, Tracy (Tyler) Shaffer-Mynhier, Jenna Shaffer, Elyse Buehrer, August Buehrer, Iris Buehrer, Henry Buehrer, Sylvia Buehrer, and William Buehrer; and great-granddaughter, Autumn Mynhier.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shelba was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Lori Ellen Buehrer on Dec. 21, 1985; and her siblings, Floyd, Thelma, Ora, Pete, Lillian and John.
Memorials may be directed to the or the .
