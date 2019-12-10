KPCNews Obituaries
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Shelley Nicodemus


1961 - 2019
Shelley Nicodemus Obituary

TOPEKA - Shelley Christine Nicodemus, 58, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away following an extended illness at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 27, 1961, the daughter of James E. and Shirley M. (Reichard) Nicodemus in Kendallville, Indiana.

She is survived by two sons, Robert (Lisa) Musser,of Wawaka, Indiana, and James (Alexandra) Musser, of Wawaka, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jasmine, Karlee, Mildred, and Izaak; two siblings, Tom (Jennifer) Nicodemus, of Albion, Indiana, and Kelley (Gary Weldy), of Kimmell, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Shelley really enjoyed sitting outside, garage sales, and loved her dog, Doodle Dandy.

In keeping with her wishes, no public visitation or services are planned. The family will host a private memorial at a later date.

A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 10, 2019
