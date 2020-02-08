|
AUBURN - Shelly Ann Goodman, 58, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her home.
Shelly was born June 18, 1961, in Marshall, Michigan, a daughter of the late Linzie and Ethel Goodman.
Shelly had worked at Cooper Standard in Auburn.
She is survived by two brothers, Linzie Goodman Jr., of Auburn, and Kevin Goodman, of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Tamera and Jeff Murphy, of Garrett; nieces and nephews, Alycia Hiler, Tawney (Drew) Campbell, Destin (Julie) Harmon, Corey (Marquee) Harmon, Jordan Goodman, Bristarr Clark, Brandan (Rachel) Harmon, Brensen Harmon, Erin (John) Handshoe, and Kasey Wallace; also many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Melody Harmon and Polly Padilla; and a nephew, Derrick Padilla.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
The Rev. Andy Grimes will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.