HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Sherian Rose Young, 75, died at Hickory Creek Healthcare in Hicksville, Ohio, on Feb. 18, 2019.

Sherian was born Sept. 11, 1943, to William and Mary Farmer Garrison (Walters) of Auburn Indiana. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and three sisters, Dianna Kessler, Barbara Walters Wurm and LaVera Walters.

Sherian took pleasure in simple things: tapping her toes to Elvis, singing the blues to Lou Rawls, playing a wicked game of gin rummy, car rides and strawberry shakes. She loved animals and sneaking outside to smoke a cigarette.

Yes, Sherian lived a simple life; mental illness gripped her as a young mother and maintained its grasp on her until she left this world. Her children would tell you that while her illness was not her choice, it made it impossible to truly know her, yet they never stopped longing for a relationship with her; through it all, they loved her.

She is survived by her four sons: Lance (Monica) Lagemann of South Milford, Troy (Angie) Lagemann of Ashley, Shane Lagemann of Fort Wayne, and Robert Lagemann of Kendallville, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and three siblings; (Tom) Virginia Walters Simon of Kendallville, Janet Walters Foreman of Fort Wayne, and Richard (Patty) Walters of Ware Shoals, SC.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100S, Hudson, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Hamm officiating.