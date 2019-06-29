KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Sherri Karn


1941 - 2019
Sherri Karn Obituary

AUBURN - Sherri M. Karn, 77, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Auburn.

She was born Oct. 6, 1941, in Oswego, New York, to James F. Scanlon Jr., and Vesta C. (McCumber) Scanlon. They are deceased.

She was a graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne.

She married Ronald E. Karn on Sept. 12, 1959, in Fort Wayne, and he passed away Oct. 11, 1993.

Mrs. Karn worked as a bookkeeper for North American Mission Boarding in Georgia, for several years and then worked as a shelving specialist for Eckhart Public Library in Auburn for 12 years.

She was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.

Surviving are a son, Christopher A. Karn, of New Castle, Colorado; three daughters, Jacqueline L. Butler, of Fort Wayne, Robin E. Clifford, of Corunna, and Lisa J. Karn, of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, James F. Scanlon III, of Huntertown and Rory T. Scanlon, of Angola; and a sister, Patricia A. Roberts, of Port Richie, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Michael E. Scanlon and Timothy P. Scanlon.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.

Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Auburn.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Eckhart Public Library Building fund.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 29, 2019
