NAPPANEE - Sherry Bontrager, 61, of Nappanee, Indiana, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital, where she had been a patient for three weeks.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1958, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Don and Pat (Berkes) Stangland.
Sherry graduated from Central Noble High School, and later graduated from Goshen College with an RN degree.
On April 8, 1989, she married Kevin Bontrager at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church.
Sherry had worked as a Certified Radiology Nurse in the Interventional Radiology Department at Elkhart General Hospital for 37 years.
Sherry attended Nappanee Missionary Church.
She loved spending time with her grandkids, traveling, spending weekends at the lake with family and eating popcorn.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Bontrager, of Nappanee; daughters, Trisha (Dan) Rouch, and Michelle (Zach) Alexander, both of Nappanee; grandchildren, Colton, Travis, Beau, and Cora Rouch, and Benjamin Alexander; parents, Don and Pat Stangland, of Wolf Lake, Indiana; sisters, Kim (Kevin) Stump, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, and Daphne (Doug) Stevenson, of Valparaiso.
Family and friends may call from 2-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, also at Nappanee Missionary Church.
The Rev. Wes Bontreger, Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, assisted by Pastor Jason Rohde, Nappanee Missionary Church, will officiate.
Through her life of helping others, Sherry chose to be an organ donor.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.