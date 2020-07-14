Sherry Ortega

HUDSON - Sherry Lee (Richardson) Ortega, 74, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1945, in Denison, Iowa, to Alvin Patchin and Helen (Ludwig) Puck.

In 1998, she married David Ortega. He survives in Hudson.

She moved to Hudson in 1999, coming from Tennessee.

Mrs. Ortega was a homemaker.

She attended Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, Indiana.

Also surviving are a daughter, Lucinda (Ted) Goodner, of Atlantic, Iowa; a son, Randall (Crystal) Hansen, of Sterling, Colorado; four stepdaughters, Diane (Anthony) McKee, of Altus, Oklahoma, Sharon (Bob) Smith, of Smyrna, Tennessee, Helen (Gregory) Eiler, of Pace, Florida, and Leniore (Tom) Carrillo, of Shelbyville, Tennessee; a stepson, David (Jamie) Ortega Jr., of Shelbyville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; 16 step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Anna. Lynn, Lori and Rebecca; and four brothers, Ted, Richard, Dennis and Eric.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Vincent Esbeck and Kincade Bullock; a stepson, Timothy Ortega; two sisters, Vicky and Mary; and seven brothers, Randy, Tim, Allen, Brian, Gary, Michael and Leon.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1000 S. Gonser Ave., in Ashley, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday at 1 p.m.

Honorary pallbearers are Lance Keller and Anthony McKee. Active pallbearers are Ted Goodner, Greg Eiler, Parker Eiler, Danny Mason, Ron Weimer, and Mark "Rowdy" Crossley.

Calling is Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church. Face masks are required to be worn at the church.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.