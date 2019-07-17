KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Sherwood Craig


1932 - 2019
Sherwood Craig Obituary

ANGOLA - Sherwood "Woody" Craig, 87, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at Aperion Care of Angola on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Woody was born on Jan. 8, 1932, in Fairfield, Maine, to Desmond and June (Bowden) Craig.

He graduated from Purdue University School of Pharmacy. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Army.

Woody was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a member of the Coldwater Elks Lodge and a former member of the Coldwater Country Club.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Hershberger Farlow Craig, of Angola; son, Steve (Deborah) Craig, of Hampton, New Hampshire; daughter, Linda (Randy) Iles, of Allen, Michigan, and three grandchildren. Also surviving are his stepsons, Jay (Peggy) Farlow, of Fort Wayne, and Brad (Angie) Farlow, of Sedro Woolley, Washington; and stepdaughter, Jani (Mark) Spede, of Seneca, South Carolina.

Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on July 17, 2019
