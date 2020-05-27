KPCNews Obituaries
|
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
Shiela Sattison


1944 - 2020
Shiela Sattison Obituary

ANGOLA - Shiela Ann Sattison, 75, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1944, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Ted and Zelma (Nelson) Hart.

Shiela retired from Trin Inc., in Ashley, Indiana.

Surviving are her son, Mitch Sattison, of Angola, Indiana; and her daughter, Tammy Welch, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her brothers, Allan Hentzell, of Angola, Indiana, and David Hentzell, of Michigan; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Harold Wickizer.

A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.

Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limited amount of people at a time in the funeral home to maintain proper social distancing. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.

Published in KPCNews on May 27, 2020
