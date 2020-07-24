BUTLER - Shirley Jean Albertson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Provena Laverna Terrace in Avilla, Indiana.

She was born on Sunday, March 22, 1942, in Trimountain, Michigan, to Arthur and Gladys (Sweet) Recore. They preceded her in death.

She was united in marriage to James W. Albertson on March 19, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2015.

Shirley worked at Lectron for eight years, later retired, and she was a full-time homemaker.

She enjoyed crocheting, canning food, playing Yahtzee and enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together the most.

Surviving are two daughters, Edna (Tina) (Todd) Payton, of Waterloo and April D. Albertson, of Butler; three sons, Billy J. (Melody A.) Albertson, of Butler, James C. (Deb) Albertson, of Canton, Ohio, and Joey W. Albertson, of Butler. Also surviving are eight siblings; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James W. Albertson; and 5 siblings.

Memorial services for Shirley Jean Albertson will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Free Bible Tabernacle Church, 206 W. Washington St., in Butler, with the Rev. Larry Austin, of Carson City, Michigan, officiating.

Visitation will be two hours prior to services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Free Bible Tabernacle Church.

Family requests memorials be given in memory of Shirley Jean Albertson to Free Bible Tabernacle Church, 206 W. Washington St., Butler, IN 46721.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.

Due to current conditions and restrictions of the pandemic, the family wishes that masks are encouraged when entering the church. The family will receive friends while observing social distancing restrictions. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to send condolences to the family by visiting www.hejohnsonsfh.com.