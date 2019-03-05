AUBURN - Shirley A. Dapp, age 85, of Auburn passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

She was born July 27, 1933, in Brimfield, to Thurlow and Mable (LaCroix) Schlichtenmyer. Her parents died when she was a young child and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Russell and Helen Schlichtenmyer.

Shirley worked for many years at Sutton's Grocery in Waterloo. She then worked at Electric Motors and Specialties in Garrett. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn. She loved the church and enjoyed volunteering and being an active member. She served for two years on the Waterloo/Grant Township Advisory Board. Shirley absolutely loved playing bingo!

Survivors include: son, Donald Dapp of Waterloo; son, Dennis Dapp of Saltillo, Mississippi; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Michelle Dapp of Garrett; daughter, Marianne Stanley of Auburn; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bob Schlichtenmyer and Paul Schlichtenmyer; and a sister, Nancy Mapes.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St. in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Thursday morning.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., in Auburn, with Father Timothy Wrozek officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the activities department at Presence Sacred Heart Home, 515 N. Main St., Avilla, IN 46710.

