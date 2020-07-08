1/
Shirley Householder
1929 - 2020
ANGOLA - Shirley I. (Allen) Householder, 91, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1929, in Springfield, Illinois, to John and Bessie (Jeffries) Allen. She graduated from Angola High School and in 1948, she married Harold Edward Householder.

Shirley had worked at the Steuben County Treasure's office for several years before becoming the Water Clerk for the City of Angola. She retired after 23 years of service.

Shirley had been a member of Angola Church of Christ in Angola.

Surviving are her sons, Bruce (Monica Carr) Householder, of Angola, Barry (Sheila Kelly) Householder, of Duluth, Georgia, and Barton Householder, of Angola; daughter, Brenda (George) Goshorn, of Angola; and sister, Joyce Stanfield, of Haysville, North Carolina. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Edward Householder on Aug. 15, 2005; and her infant granddaughter, Rhiannon Householder.

Services will be at 3 p.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice and Home Health, Angola Christian Church or to Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center's Parkinson's Unit.

For everyone's safety, masks are recommended, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
JUL
10
Service
03:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
