Shirley Musselman


1932 - 2020
Shirley Musselman Obituary

AUBURN - Shirley Eileen Musselman, 87, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

Mrs. Musselman was born in South Milford, Indiana, on Dec. 27, 1932, to Hyrom and Lura (Wentworth) Eminger. They preceded him in death.

She married Alva Dean Musselman and he preceded her in death in 1984.

In the past, Shirley was employed with Subway, Walmart and Handy & Harmon.

Her survivors include her son, John and Bev Schuster, of Muncie; and daughter, Shelly Musselman, of Kendallville.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kate Bak; and brothers, Gerald Eminger and Bob Eminger.

Private services and burial will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 15, 2020
