Shirley Reed

KIMMELL - Shirley V. Reed, 90, of Kimmell, Indiana went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday Oct. 26, 2020. She was born on Sept. 16, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Mr. Shirley L. and Mrs. Julia Ann (Jones) Kalb.

She married the love of her life, Wayne L. Reed on June 2, 1947. Together they shared 68 years of wedded bliss. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2015.

Shirley was a local beautician for many years graduating from Warner Beauty College in Fort Wayne in 1958. She was a skilled and devoted genealogist and was very instrumental in Noble County Genealogical Society.

Shirley had many shared interests with her husband, Wayne. Together they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad, as well as playing music together, riding motorcycles, and enjoying summers at Lake Wawasee.

Shirley was a talented guitarist and had played alongside Loretta Lynn. She was also an integral part of the family business, Wayne Reed Motors in Kimmell, IN, a devoted Christian, a member of Ligonier Church of Christ, and loved antiques.

She is survived by a son-in-law, Carl Lortie of Cromwell; two grandchildren, Julia Ann (Michael) Crossley of Ligonier and Michael Wayne (Jennifer) Lortie of Albion; and three great-grandchildren, Courtney Nicole Crossley, Andrew Michael Crossley, and Addison Mae Lortie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Reed; a daughter, Connie Lee Lortie on Sept. 6, 2019; and four siblings, Kenneth Kalb, Minnie Maloney, Ollie Miller, and Carol Sue Mock.

A funeral service will be held in Shirley's honor at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the funeral home. The family request that current COVID-19 guidelines be observed by those in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ligonier Church of Christ, 9025 N 860 W, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

