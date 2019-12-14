Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Vogts-Sites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Vogts-Sites

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Vogts-Sites Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Shirley A. Vogts-Sites, 83, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

She was born Oct. 7, 1936, to George and Mary Carper.

She retired from Powerwheels in 1996.

She loved flowers and birds, her family, and she has a strong love for the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Sites; children, Cindy (Mike) Knuckles and Tina Listenberger. She has tons of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808, with visitation two hours prior.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -