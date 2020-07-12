1/
Shirley Wallace
AUBURN - Shirley A. Wallace, age 74, of Auburn died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home.

Shirley was born March 12, 1946 in Gary, IN to Sidney L. and Mildred P. (Severns) Haynes. She married Max A. Wallace on July 4, 1975 in Garrett. Shirley had her B.S. degree from Indiana State University and her masters from Ball State University. Shirley retired in 2003 after 35 years of teaching Spanish at GKB Schools.

Shirley was a member of the First Christian Church, Winamac, PBW, Garrett, Indiana State Retired Teachers, ISTA and the NEA.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Max A. Wallace, Auburn, sister, Phyllis Brenneman, Granger, niece, Anne Hall of Florida and a nephew, Glenn Brenneman, Granger.

Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Brian A. Wallace and her parents, Sidney L. and Mildred P. Haynes.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home with Pastor Jess Jessup officiating.

Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.

Memorials are to the Brian A. Wallace Scholarship Fund.

You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 12, 2020.
