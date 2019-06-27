CROMWELL - Sonja "Sunny" L. Colden, age 79, of Cromwell, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1940, to Virginia Faye (Smith) Spellman and Walter Trine. They are deceased.

She married Rudy B. Colden on Dec. 22, 1990, at Auburn Church of Christ.

Sunny worked for Home Health Care and Meals on Wheels for many years. She also worked for the state in Columbus, Ohio.

She was a member of the VFW Post #1342 in Syracuse.

Sunny is survived by her husband, Rudy Colden, of Cromwell; sons, Ronald "Kip" (Pam) Woodworth, of Marysville, Ohio, and Kelly (Marsha) Woodworth, of Cromwell; daughters, Kerri (Bryan) Bell, of Cromwell and Kristi (Ron) Peak, of Wawaka; grandchildren, Misty (Travis) Woodworth Crawford, Mindi Collins, Jacklyn Dingess, Alisa Collins, Jess Colllins, Andrea Hayslip, Megan Woodworth, Derick Gamble, Kyle Hatmaker, Preston Dingess, Andi (Scott) Elbert, Tony (Beth) Peak, April (Jim) Chaffin, and Ashley (Frank) Hawks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kimberly Patches; sister, Janet "Suzie" Yumet; and great-granddaughter, Aubree Coe.

Sunny was blessed to be a nanny to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sunny loved gardening, crocheting blankets for her children and grandchildren, writing recipes, baking and was a big animal lover.

In accordance with Sunny's wishes, cremation will take place with no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.