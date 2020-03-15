|
Stanley Bonar
KENDALLVILLE - Stanley Jerome Bonar, age 82, of Kendallville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home.
Stan was born in Columbia City, Indiana on July 27, 1937, to the late Arthur Autlin Bonar and Edith Berdene (Stroh) Bonar. He graduated from Albion-Jefferson High School in 1955 and entered in the United States Navy where he honorably served his country from 1955-57.
When he returned from the Navy, he worked alongside his father and brother with Bonar Well Drilling. He later went into road construction where he was employed with Reith & Riley Construction, Fox Construction and S.E. Johnson.
He married Sue Ann Morrison on January 27, 1973, in Albion, Indiana.
Stan was involved in various organizations for many years. He joined the American Legion Post 246 in 1958 where he served as Post Commander in 1978. He was a member for 62 years. He also served as First Vice Commander in 1977, Second Vice Commander in 1963, Adjutant for more than seven years, Sergeant at Arms for 30 years plus, Color Guard and Honor Guard for 46 years, Corporate Board seven years plus and Post State Champions in 1973.
He joined the 40&8 in 1978 and was a member for 42 years. He served in the 40&8 as Chef de Gare 1995-1997, fourth District Membership Chairman in 1997, fourth and fifth District Commander in 1998, National Special Awards Directeur in 2002, Correspondent from 1998 to present, and State Americanism Directeur from 199-2013. Other awards Stan was given include the Meritorious Award in 2003, Honorable Ohio River Boat Pilot in 2003, Commissioned Kentucky Colonel in 2003, and State Voyageur of the Year in 2004. He joined AM Vets in 2007.
Survivors include:wife, Sue Bonar of Kendallville; daughter, Vickie and Adron Humphrey of Lakeland, Florida; daughter, Renea Bonar of Ligonier; daughter, Kathy and Walter Holland of Wolcottville; son, Mark Bonar of Lakeland, Florida; daughter, Lorie Shepherd and Mark Neal of Syracuse; 27 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brother, J.C. and Judy Bonar of Albion; brother, Mike and Stacy Bonar of Albion.
He was preceded in death by daughters, Linda Leitch in 2018 and Michelle (Hagans) Hoover also in 2018; great granddaughter, Shawna Ann Benson Baldman; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Judy Bonar; sister, Barbara (Bonar) Leatherman; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis (Bonar) Carter and David Carter; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce (Bonar) Thomas and Richard Thomas; and a son-in-law, Michael Hoover.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17 from 4-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice.
