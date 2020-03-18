|
KENDALLVILLE - Stanley Jerome Bonar, died on Friday, March 13, 2020. Funeral services that were planned to be held at Hite Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., have been changed to graveside services at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Visitation will still be held today, March 17, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial with military honors will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 18, 2020