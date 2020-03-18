KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Stanley Bonar Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Stanley Jerome Bonar, died on Friday, March 13, 2020. Funeral services that were planned to be held at Hite Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., have been changed to graveside services at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Visitation will still be held today, March 17, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Burial with military honors will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 18, 2020
