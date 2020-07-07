1/1
Stephanie Conley
CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Stephanie Lynn Conley, 32, of Charlotte, Michigan, formerly of South Milford, Indiana, who was born into this life at sunset and entered into eternity to be with Jesus at sunrise on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her residence.

Her journey began on Oct. 5, 1987, in Kendallville, Indiana, but she stopped counting years at age 32.

Stephanie was a loving daughter to Danny R. (Anna Adcox) Conley, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Sherry (William) Hess, of Charlotte, Michigan; a devoted sister to Joshua Conley, of Middlebury, Indiana, and Amanda (Jeremiah) Huff, of Middlebury, Indiana, and doting aunt to Isaac, Emma, and Levi Huff.

She was a life-long learner, graduating high school from Prairie Heights High School in 2006, and then Southwestern Michigan College in 2011. But, she was most proud to be a student of God's Word.

Stephanie had a kind heart always willing to see people as Jesus saw them. She was full of grace and love. Even though Stephanie faced many challenges, she lived by the motto "the darkest nights produce the brightest stars."

Stephanie leaves behind family and friends including her loving grandparents, Carl J. and Barbara Ritchie, of Kendallville, Indiana; step-grandparents, William Hess Sr., of Grand Ledge, Michigan, and Marjorie Markle, of Charlotte, Michigan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all who loved her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Curtis and Ellen Conley; her niece, Riley Rae Huff; and her cousins, Carly Sue Halferty and Katlin Shaylend Conley.

Even though we cry for Stephanie here on Earth, we know she is rejoicing in heaven with her Savior.

Funeral services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Community Baptist Church in Wolcottville, Indiana, with Pastor Ronald Stambaugh officiating.

Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City, Indiana.

Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Conley and Joseph Hess. Active pallbearers are Isaac Huff, Jeremiah Huff, Brandon Percey, Brandon Combs, Xander Combs, Jeremiah Gibson and David Hess.

Calling is on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the family for funeral expenses.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

