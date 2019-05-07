KPCNews Obituaries
INDIANAPOLIS - Stephanie Hogan, 25, of Indianapolis, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne from injuries suffered in an auto accident Saturday morning at the intersection of State Road 4 and CR 29.

She was born Jan. 18, 1994, in Auburn. Her mother and stepfather are Renee and Heath Shaw of Waterloo and her father and stepmother are Richard "Rick" and Connie Hogan of Indianapolis.

She has three children, two sons and a daughter; grandmother, Holly Petre of Auburn; a sister, Shannyn Hogan of Indianapolis; two stepbrothers, Robert Davis of Indianapolis and Wesley Branham of Indianapolis; a stepsister, Audrey Davis of Indianapolis; and two nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles Petre, Richard "Butch" Hogan and Nancy Handshoe.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. The family will receive friends three hours prior to the service Friday from 2-5 p.m at the funeral home. Memorials can be given in Stephanie's name to the funeral home to help with expenses. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 7, 2019
