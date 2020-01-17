Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Fremont High School Auditorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Coburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Coburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Coburn Obituary

FREMONT - Stephen James (Coby) Coburn passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Fremont Indiana, at the age of 49.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Nicole Coburn; his mother, Alice Coburn; brothers, Carl Coburn and Timothy Coburn; sisters, Diana Copeland, Tabitha Meade, and Jennifer Devers; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Coburn Jr.; and his sister, Sarah Jane Coburn.

A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Fremont High School Auditorium, with a gathering to follow.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -