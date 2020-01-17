|
FREMONT - Stephen James (Coby) Coburn passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Fremont Indiana, at the age of 49.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Nicole Coburn; his mother, Alice Coburn; brothers, Carl Coburn and Timothy Coburn; sisters, Diana Copeland, Tabitha Meade, and Jennifer Devers; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Coburn Jr.; and his sister, Sarah Jane Coburn.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Fremont High School Auditorium, with a gathering to follow.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 17, 2020