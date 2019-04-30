KENDALLVILLE - Stephen Michael Huffman, 75, of Kendallville, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.

He was born April 30, 1943, in Fort Wayne to George and Jane (Brothers) Huffman.

On Jan. 8, 1966, in Angola he married Sherry L. Myers.

Mr. Huffman honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Vietnam.

Mr. Huffman worked at Lane Foundry in Kendallville until it closed. He then worked at Fort Wayne Foundries and retired from Mahoney Foundry in Kendallville. He is an ordained minister of the First Presbyterian Church, with his ministry being at the Fort Wayne VA Hospital.

Stephen served as the Wayne Township trustee for 11 years, was president of the Kendallville Housing Authority, president of the Kendallville Jaycees, and two-time commander of Kendallville American Legion Post 86.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville and Kendallville American Legion Post 86.

Surviving are his wife, Sherry L. Huffman of Kendallville; a daughter, Stacey (Wayne) West of Kendallville; a son, Stephen (Anne) Huffman Jr. of Mishawaka; a niece he raised, Michelle (Patrick) Swindle of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and four grandchildren, Ben Huffman, Jon Huffman, Jackson Huffman and Nate Swindle.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Huffman; his mother, Jane Esser; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Joy Huffman; a sister, Karen Cornacchione; a brother-in-law, Anthony Cornacchione; and a nephew, Anthony Cornacchione Jr.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Stephen Huffman Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Indiana National Military Cemetery at New Albany.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and members of the U.S. Air Force.

Calling is Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or to Parkview Noble Home Health and Hospice in Kendallville.

Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.