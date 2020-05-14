|
FREMONT - Stephen Paul Janacek, age 46, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Florida, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1973, in Angola, Indiana.
Steve was a very creative artist and enjoyed drawing, being outdoors, and reading the Bible. His family was everything to him, and he brought much joy to others with his kindness and generosity.
Survivors include his mother, Marie (Haney) Janacek, of Fremont, Indiana; father, Franklin (Fabelyn) Janacek, of New Port Richey, Florida; sisters, Mollie Janacek (Michael Brogan), of Angola, Indiana, Lurleen (Jeff) Stackhouse, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Grace (Craig) Voelker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Precious (KJ) Ross, of San Antonio, Texas, and Kimberly Ramsey, of Traverse City, Michigan; brothers, David (Kari) Janacek, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nathan (Kerry) Janacek, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and nieces and nephews, Joseph (Karla) Stackhouse, Joshua Stackhouse, Megan Krontz, Madison Janacek, Chase Janacek, Ruby Janacek, and June Janacek.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Jeff Stackhouse officiating.
There will be a visitation prior to the services on Friday from 1-2 p.m., at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the services at Covenanter Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Visitation is limited to 25 people at a time prior to the services, in response to the CDC guidelines.
Any cards of sympathy and condolences may also be mailed to the family in care of Beams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5, Fremont, Indiana 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.